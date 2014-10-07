BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
Oct 7 GT Advanced Technologies Inc, Apple Inc's partner in a sapphire glass plant in Arizona, will hold its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy court hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. according to a clerk in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Investors are eagerly anticipating the hearing, at which GT has said it will explain the events that led to Monday's surprise bankruptcy filing, which sparked a 90 percent drop in the company's stock. {ID:nL3N0S130Y] (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.