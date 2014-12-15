Dec 15 GT Advanced Technologies Inc modified its bankruptcy settlement with former partner Apple Inc to produce more near-term cash and winning the support of key creditors, a lawyer for the sapphire maker told a court on Monday.

The new terms should boost liquidity to finance GT Advanced's return to selling sapphire furnaces, GT's lawyer, Luc Despins, told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company abandoned the furnace business in 2013 when it agreed to begin supplying Apple with scratch-resistant sapphire material for iPhone screens. But Apple then turned to a different material for the screen of its iPhone 6 model.

GT Advanced, which invested heavily into increasing production of sapphire materials for Apple, blamed the supply agreement for forcing it into bankruptcy in October, a move that shocked investors and sent its stock plummeting more than 90 percent to under $1 before NASDAQ suspended the shares.

The stock, which is now traded over the counter, shot 30 percent higher on Monday to 36 cents per share after news of the modified bankruptcy deal.

If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry Boroff in Springfield, Massachusetts approves the settlement, it would allow GT Advanced to raise cash by initiating the sale of about 2,000 sapphire furnaces in Mesa, Arizona.

Those furnaces were installed to make sapphire for Apple. The project was funded in part with a $439 million loan from the computer company.

Despins told the court he anticipated each furnace would fetch at least $500,000. Apple would receive $169,000 for each of the first 500 furnaces under the modified agreement. Previously, the parties had agreed that Apple would get $200,000 from each of the first 500 furnaces sold.

The new settlement terms also allows GT to store its furnaces in Mesa rent free for an added three months, to the end of next year.

The modified settlement with Apple resolved the objections of a group of investors that hold GT notes and also the official committee of unsecured creditors, according to Despins. Other objections remain and the hearing was still underway on Monday.

Boroff must find the agreement is fair in light of the potential legal claims that GT might have against Apple in the sapphire maker's bankruptcy.

Neil Augustine, a Rothschild Inc financial expert who advised GT's board, testified that pressing its legal claims against Apple offered the potential for a big win.

However, "there is no certainty of winning, and if we lost it would be game over for the company," Augustine said. "We concluded we should do the settlement."

GT voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 6, saying it was not going out of business and that the process was "the best way to reorganize, protect our company and provide a path to our future success."

The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No. 14-11916. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Alan Crosby)