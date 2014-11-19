Nov 19 Creditors of GT Advanced Technologies
complained in a bankruptcy court filing that the sapphire
company may have gotten too little in its proposed settlement
with Apple Inc over legal claims stemming from a deal to supply
sapphire screens.
GT Advanced's chief operating officer has said in court
papers that the iPhone maker pulled a "bait and switch" to force
the sapphire maker into a money-losing deal in 2013.
GT Advanced shocked investors by filing for bankruptcy in
October in a case that was initially shrouded in secrecy due to
a confidentiality agreements with Apple.
After the bankruptcy filing, Apple agreed to release GT
Advanced from the deal and allow it to sell more than 2,000
sapphire furnaces located in Mesa, Arizona.
The agreement needs approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge
Henry Boroff, who has been hearing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy
case in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Holders of GT Advanced's notes, including Aristeia Capital
and an affiliate of Wolverine Asset Management, said in court
papers the "extraordinary allegations against Apple ... call
into question the adequacy of the settlement agreement."
The noteholders cited allegations that Apple breached its
contract and acted unfairly as GT Advanced's lender. The
noteholders also said Apple's claims on GT Advanced's equipment
may be unsecured. This would put Apple among the last creditors
to be paid, not the first as Apple's deal anticipates.
Apple has denied GT Advanced's allegations. In court
filings, Apple has called the accusations "scandalous and
defamatory" and "intended to vilify Apple and portray Apple as a
coercive bully."
The noteholders said they want access to internal records
and documents from Apple and GT Advanced to investigate if the
settlement lets Apple off too cheaply. The noteholders asked
Boroff to postpone the settlement hearing, currently scheduled
for Nov. 25, to give them time to complete their investigation.
For its part, GT Advanced said it is negotiating with
potential buyers for its sapphire furnaces and said in court
papers an extended delay in approving the Apple settlement could
hurt its ability to reorganize and repay its creditors.
Under last year's deal, GT Advanced outfitted a plant owned
by Apple in Mesa with furnaces that it would use to make
scratch-resistant sapphire exclusively for Apple. To fund the
deal, Apple agreed to loan GT Advanced more than $500 million.
The case is GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of New Hampshire, No. 14-11916
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)