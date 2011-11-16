(Follows alerts)

Nov 16 Solar company GT Advanced Technologies Inc said it will buy back up to $100 million of shares, following peers who are snapping up their own shares amid a brutal selloff in the stock market.

LDK Solar has already bought back $110 million worth of its shares this year. Yingli Green Energy, ReneSola and JA Solar Holdings plan to buy back up to $100 million shares each.

GT Advanced, which has a market value of $1 billion, said it will buy back $75 million worth shares by Nov. 21.

The solar and LED equipment maker's shares, which have shed more than half their value since July, closed at $7.89 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

The company, formerly GT Solar International, said it will retire a majority of the shares repurchased during the third quarter.

GT Advanced has 127.2 million outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)