Nov 21 GT Advanced Technologies Inc
said costs related to a credit facility termination may
offset the increase in its third-quarter earnings per share from
a $75 million share buyback.
The company, formerly known as GT Solar International,
terminated its credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG
on Nov. 18. It expects to replace this with a larger agreement
by the end of the quarter.
Separately, the solar and LED equipment maker announced on
Monday that it will pay $75 million to UBS AG to
repurchase 7.8 million of its common shares.
On Nov. 16, GT Advanced said it would buy back $100 million
worth of its common shares from time to time, joining its peers
LDK Solar, Yingli Green Energy and JA Solar
Holdings in vigorous share buyback plans.
Shares of GT Advanced closed at $7.67 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)