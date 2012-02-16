BRIEF-Zhongzhu Medical Holdings to transfer unit's stake for 50.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
WARSAW Feb 16 Warsaw-listed real estate group GTC may consider raising capital to get funding for investments, its management board member Mariusz Kozlowski said on Thursday.
"Raising capital is one of the scenarios we are considering," he told broadcaster TVN CNBC. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's central bank is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.