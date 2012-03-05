* Supervisory board chairman Eli Alroy resigns

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, March 5 The long-time chairman of GTC resigned on Monday as the Polish real estate developer posted a bigger-than-expected 2011 net loss due to further write-offs on its portfolio in south eastern Europe.

GTC, which specialises in commercial and office buildings, also announced plans to raise at least 100 million euros through a rights issue this year to bolster liquidity and deleverage.

Supervisory board chairman Eli Alroy, who held the post since 1995, will be replaced by fellow board member Alain Ickovics on April 6.

The real estate firm, which lost nearly two-thirds of its market value last year, reported an annual net loss of 270 million euros ($357 million). Analysts expected a loss of 167 million.

"This is a giant loss," said Maciej Wewiorski, analyst at broker IDMSA. "Alroy's departure is a surprise. He was a one-man band, he ran the company with an iron fist. But it shows the market has no mercy even for people like him."

GTC wiped 105 million euros off the value of its portfolio in the final three months of the year after writing off 191 million in the previous two quarters as the euro zone debt crisis hit real estate and credit markets in the region.

The company does around half of its business in relatively strong Poland and the other half in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary, which have been hurt by an economic slowdown in recent months.

By 1100 GMT, GTC shares were down 8.5 percent to 7.69 zlotys. Earlier the stock hit 7.63 zlotys, the lowest level since the company's exchange debut in 2004.

GTC gave no precise timing for the rights issue apart from saying it would take place this year. It said it had selected Morgan Stanley, UniCredit CAIB, DM PKO BP and Ipopema Securities as bookrunners.

GTC said Amsterdam-listed Kardan, its leading shareholder with a 28 percent stake, would participate in the issue. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Mark Potter)