WARSAW Nov 13 The Warsaw-listed commercial real estate developer GTC is in exclusive talks to buy two income generating properties in Poland and Hungary, as it looks around Eastern Europe to return to a growth path, it said on Friday.

Portfolio restructuring helped GTC, controlled by real estate fund Lone Star, stage a turn-around year, with its share price up 28 percent year-to-date - wiping out all of last year's decline.

Earlier this year, the developer secured 596 million zlotys ($151.4 million) from a long-flagged rights issue, aiming to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.

The disposal of non-core assets was the main reason behind the 10-percent fall in GTC's third-quarter revenue 28 million euros ($30.2 million).

The group's net profit for the quarter more than doubled to 11 million euros, as valuation of GTC's investment properties, spread around Eastern Europe and the Balkans, stabilised, GTC said. ($1 = 3.9369 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)