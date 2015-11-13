WARSAW Nov 13 The Warsaw-listed commercial real
estate developer GTC is in exclusive talks to buy two
income generating properties in Poland and Hungary, as it looks
around Eastern Europe to return to a growth path, it said on
Friday.
Portfolio restructuring helped GTC, controlled by real
estate fund Lone Star, stage a turn-around year, with its share
price up 28 percent year-to-date - wiping out all of last year's
decline.
Earlier this year, the developer secured 596 million zlotys
($151.4 million) from a long-flagged rights issue, aiming to
fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.
The disposal of non-core assets was the main reason behind
the 10-percent fall in GTC's third-quarter revenue 28 million
euros ($30.2 million).
The group's net profit for the quarter more than doubled to
11 million euros, as valuation of GTC's investment properties,
spread around Eastern Europe and the Balkans, stabilised, GTC
said.
($1 = 3.9369 zlotys)
($1 = 0.9287 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)