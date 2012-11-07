WARSAW Nov 7 Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC will abandon residential projects and focus solely on commercial estate, a segment it views as more profitable in difficult times, the group's chairman said on Wednesday.

"In the future, we are going to focus on commercial, we are not going to go into new residential projects in the CEE markets," GTC chairman Alain Ickovics told Reuters in an interview.

"Having the knowledge that GTC has, the track record, the expertise, we would rather deal with large institutional clients than with individuals as it is much easier for us."

He added the group would either sell or transform the land it currently holds for residential projects into commercial space. It estimates the value of these plots at 77 million euros. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Jaroslaw Kowalski)