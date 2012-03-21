MANILA, March 21 GT Capital Holdings Inc, the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, said on Wednesday it will raise up to 22.3 billion pesos ($518 million) from a share sale next month, lower than an initial target but still the biggest IPO in the country in more than a year.

GT Capital plans to sell up to 33 million primary shares and 8.22 million secondary shares at 415 pesos to 470 pesos per share, lower than an initial indicative price of up to 520 pesos.

With an over-allotment option of up to 6.2 million shares, GT Holdings' IPO is set to be the biggest since Cebu Air Inc raised about $600 million in October 2010.

The final offer price will be fixed on April 3, after the end of bookbuilding which began on Wednesday. Listing date has been set for April 20, regulatory filings showed.

The company has interests in the country's second largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car distribution, insurance, and power generation.

UBS is the sole global coordinator, international bookrunner and lead manager for the offer. First Metro Investment Corp will handle the domestic offer, the filings showed.

More Philippine firms are rushing to raise capital from the equities market this year with the main stock index climbing to new peaks, helped by strong inflows from foreign funds searching for higher gains in emerging markets.

The index hit a fresh record high on Monday and is one of Asia's best performing stock markets this year, with gains of around 16 percent. But some fund managers say valuations in some Southeast Asian markets, like the Philippines and Malaysia, are looking frothy.

GT Capital's share sale is the first of two IPOs approved this month by the Philippine Stock Exchange, which expects fundraising on the local bourse this year to hit a record 197 billion pesos.

East West Bank, owned by one of the country's largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp, is also set to launch a 6.6-billion-peso share sale next month in what would be the first IPO by a local bank in eight years. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)