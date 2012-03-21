MANILA, March 21 GT Capital Holdings Inc, the
flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, said on
Wednesday it will raise up to 22.3 billion pesos ($518 million)
from a share sale next month, lower than an initial target but
still the biggest IPO in the country in more than a year.
GT Capital plans to sell up to 33 million primary shares and
8.22 million secondary shares at 415 pesos to 470 pesos per
share, lower than an initial indicative price of up to 520
pesos.
With an over-allotment option of up to 6.2 million shares,
GT Holdings' IPO is set to be the biggest since Cebu Air Inc
raised about $600 million in October 2010.
The final offer price will be fixed on April 3, after the
end of bookbuilding which began on Wednesday. Listing date has
been set for April 20, regulatory filings showed.
The company has interests in the country's second largest
lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car
distribution, insurance, and power generation.
UBS is the sole global coordinator, international bookrunner
and lead manager for the offer. First Metro Investment Corp
will handle the domestic offer, the filings showed.
More Philippine firms are rushing to raise capital from the
equities market this year with the main stock index
climbing to new peaks, helped by strong inflows from foreign
funds searching for higher gains in emerging markets.
The index hit a fresh record high on Monday and is one of
Asia's best performing stock markets this year, with gains of
around 16 percent. But some fund managers say valuations in some
Southeast Asian markets, like the Philippines and Malaysia, are
looking frothy.
GT Capital's share sale is the first of two IPOs approved
this month by the Philippine Stock Exchange, which expects
fundraising on the local bourse this year to hit a record 197
billion pesos.
East West Bank, owned by one of the country's largest
family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp,
is also set to launch a 6.6-billion-peso share sale next month
in what would be the first IPO by a local bank in eight years.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)