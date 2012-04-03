MANILA, April 3 GT Capital Holdings Inc, the
flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, has priced its
initial public offering at 455 pesos a share, above the midpoint
of its indicative price range, one of the underwriters said on
Tuesday.
The IPO may raise up to 21.6 billion pesos ($506 million),
making it the country's biggest IPO since Cebu Air Inc's
record share sale in October, which raised about $600
million.
The company plans to use the amount raised from the primary
offer to fund expansion of its various units, particularly hotel
and residential projects of its real estate arm Federal Land.
GT Capital said last month it was planning to sell up to 33
million primary shares and 8.22 million secondary shares, with
an over-allotment option of up to 6.2 million shares.
It had earlier set an indicative price range of 415 pesos
and 470 pesos per share, lower than an initial guidance of up to
520 pesos per share.
The company, which has interests in the country's second
largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co,
car distribution, insurance, and power generation, will list its
shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange on April 20.
UBS is the sole global coordinator, international bookrunner
and lead manager for the offer. First Metro Investment Corp
is handling the domestic offer.
Manila's stock exchange, which hit record highs last month,
is one of Asia's best performing stock markets this year, with
gains of around 17 percent this year. Valuations, however, are
now deemed expensive, particularly in the Philippines and
Malaysia, according to some fund managers.
GT Capital's share sale is to be followed by the
6.6-billion-peso IPO of East West Bank, owned by one of the
country's largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest
Development Corp.
The PSE expects fundraising on the local bourse this year to
hit a record 197 billion pesos.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)