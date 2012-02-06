MANILA Feb 6 GT Capital Holdings Inc, the flagship firm of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, is planning a public offering of as much as 24.6 billion pesos ($577.3 million) this year to take advantage of strong interest in the local equities market, securities filings showed on Monday.

The offering, consisting of up to 41.217 million shares with an overallotment option of 6.18 million shares, would be priced at up to 520 pesos per share.

About 33 million shares will form the primary offer while the rest are secondary shares. The amount raised from the primary offer will fund expansion of the conglomerate's various units, particularly hotel and residential projects of its real estate arm Federal Land.

GT Holdings also has interests in the country's second largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car distribution, insurance, and power generation.

UBS is named as sole global coordinator, international bookrunner and lead manager for the offer. First Metro Investment Corp will handle the domestic offer, the filings showed.

GT Holdings is the second company to reveal plans for a public offer this year after East West Banking Corp.

The Philippine stock market has been setting new peaks since the start of the year, with Monday's close just below a record high posted on Thursday. ($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ron Popeski)