HONG KONG Jan 9 GT Capital Holdings Inc
, the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty,
and one of its shareholders launched an up to $314 million share
offering on Wednesday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the
transaction.
GT Capital is offering 16.3 million new shares in a primary
offering through a so-called top up placement, while shareholder
Grand Titan Capital Holdings is offering another 4.08 million
shares, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The stock is being offered in a range of 610-630 pesos,
equivalent to a discount of up to 9.2 percent to Wednesday's
close of 672 pesos.
