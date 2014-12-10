MILAN Dec 10 Italy's GTECH said on Wednesday the Illinois Lottery and its Northstar Lottery Group subsidiary had agreed to end a contract signed in 2011, settling a dispute.

As a result of the settlement, Northstar will post a charge of around $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2014. GTECH owns 80 percent of the Northstar consortium.

GTECH will retain its separate facilities management agreement through June 30, 2021, it said.

