MILAN, June 16 Italian lottery operator GTECH said on Monday it was in preliminary talks to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology .

"This transaction could potentially involve the use of a mix of cash and equity as consideration," GTECH said, adding it did not anticipate needing a cash call to fund the acquisition.

GTECH said it had hired advisers to help it in the talks.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)