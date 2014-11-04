(Adds details on withdrawal right)
ROME Nov 4 Shareholders in GTECH on
Tuesday approved the Italian lottery group's takeover of U.S.
slot-machine maker International Game Technology, a
tie-up aimed at creating a global gaming company to be listed on
Wall Street.
The new entity will have more than $6 billion in pro-forma
revenues, GTECH said in July when it announced the $4.7 billion
acquisition of the Las Vegas-based group.
GTECH and IGT will be combined into a newly formed holding
company named Georgia Worldwide plc headquartered in Britain.
Shareholders representing in total 71.4 percent of the
lottery company's capital attended a meeting in Rome on Tuesday.
Only 3 percent of them did not vote in favour of the tie-up.
These shareholders, as well as those who were not present, have
15 days after the proceedings of the meeting are filed to the
companies' registry in Rome to exercise their right of
withdrawal.
The acquisition of IGT will not go ahead if shareholders
representing more than 20 percent of GTECH's capital exercise
such right, which entitles them to sell their shares back to the
company.
GTECH has said it will pay 19.174 euros each for any shares
it has to buy back. That is higher than the current market
price. At 1515 GMT, the shares were down 1.4 percent at 18.19
euros.
The new entity will be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange, while both GTECH's and IGT's shares will be delisted
from Milan's and New York's stock markets respectively.
The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter
of next year.
(1 euro = 1.2520 US dollar)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Mark Potter)