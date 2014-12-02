BRIEF-S&P Global Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN Dec 2 GTECH will carry on with a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology after dissenting shareholders representing less than 20 percent of the Italian game group's capital exercised their right to sell their shares back to GTECH.
GTECH said in a statement on Tuesday it would publish final details on the exercise of the so-called exit rights on Dec. 12. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jericho Oil Corp - borrowing base under its joint senior secured revolving credit facility was increased to USd$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: