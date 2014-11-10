MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 26
DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Nov 10 Italy's GTECH will not achieve its 2014 guidance on revenues, a manager said on Monday during a conference call on third quarter results.
The group, which is due to complete a takeover of U.S. slot-machine maker IGT next year, said last March it expected higher revenues of 3.15-3.25 billion euros for the whole year, up from 3.06 billion euros in 2013. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston