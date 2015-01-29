LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - Italy's GTECH could launch the multi-billion dollar bond deal backing its acquisition of US slot machine maker International Game Technology as soon as next week, according to a banker close to the transaction.

GTECH announced the acquisition back in July, signing a US$10.7bn bridge loan facility with lead arrangers Credit Suisse, Barclays and Citigroup.

A large amount of this bridge was a backstop for consent solicitations on the company's outstanding bonds, however, and GTECH has been able to reduce the size of the bridge as bondholders have steadily consented to the deal.

GTECH announced in December that the bridge had been reduced to US$6bn.

With the liability management exercises on GTECH's outstanding bonds coming to a close, the bond take-out of the bridge is expected to be launched soon.

"Given it's a transatlantic deal and numbers go stale in mid-February, it could be in the market as early as next week," said the banker. "This is going to be a big deal with a large chunk in both euros and dollars."

GTECH has investment grade ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's. However, the company's Baa3 rating from Moody's is on review for downgrade and its BBB- rating from S&P is on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that the new trade is expected to be a high-yield issue.

The gaming technology sector has seen a number of high-yield issues in recent years, with Scientific Games raising a US$3.15bn deal in November to back its acquisition of Bally Technologies.

Investor push back resulted in the unsecured tranche of that deal being sold at a steep discount with a whopping 12% yield.

"That was a very different credit, with a much lower rating," said the banker, however.

"GTECH and IGT have a combined market cap approaching US$30bn, and the bonds should mainly fall somewhere in the Double-B sweetspot."

Demand for higher quality euro and dollar high-yield M&A trades appears to be strong, given that the EUR4.6bn-equivalent bond backing Altice's acquisition of Grupo Oi's Portuguese operations is already multiple-times subscribed.

A GTECH spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing)