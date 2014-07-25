BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 25 Italian gaming group GTECH has signed a seven-year contract with the Tennessee Lottery which it expects to yield $130 million in total revenue.
Under the deal, a unit of GTECH will provide new lottery systems and related services starting from April 2015. The contract could be renewed for another seven years after that.
GTECH, which recently announced a deal to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker IGT for $4.7 billion, already manages several state lottery concessions in the United States. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Pravin Char)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.