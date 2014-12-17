BRIEF-Marsh says part of UK probe into aviation insurance, reinsurance
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance
MILAN Dec 17 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend on 2014 results of 75 euro cents a share on Jan. 21.
GTECH, which is in the process of acquiring U.S. rival International Game Technology, said in a statement it had reorganised its Italian units transferring a number of holdings to its fully owned Lottomatica Holding subsidiary.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)