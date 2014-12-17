MILAN Dec 17 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend on 2014 results of 75 euro cents a share on Jan. 21.

GTECH, which is in the process of acquiring U.S. rival International Game Technology, said in a statement it had reorganised its Italian units transferring a number of holdings to its fully owned Lottomatica Holding subsidiary.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)