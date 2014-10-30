GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
MILAN Oct 30 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Thursday it had reduced a bridge loan credit facility it used to back its buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology by half a billion dollars to $10.2 billion.
GTECH's financing, which will also be used to refinance existing debt, was initially being provided by Credit Suisse, Barclays and Citigroup.
The allocation to each bank has been reduced pro-rata, it added.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Agnieszka Flak)
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.