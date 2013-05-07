DUBLIN May 7 Italian-owned gaming firm GTech is planning to bid for Ireland's next lottery licence and may form an alliance with the country's state postal service which operates the current licence, a Gtech official told the Irish Times newspaper on Tuesday.

The 20-year licence, which is not part of Ireland's main 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) privatisation plan under its EU-IMF baiout, is due to be sold via a bidding competition later in the year.

"Obviously working together is something I'd like to think both companies could continue to consider very strongly," Gtech's chief operating officer for Europe Declan Harkin told the newspaper in an interview when asked about a joint bid with the An Post postal service.

Gtech is owned by Italian gaming group Lottomatica.

British lottery operator Camelot has also expressed an interest in bidding for the licence, which Irish media have suggested could sell for up to 400 million euros ($522 million).