BRIEF-Olympus says former directors to pay 58.79 bln yen after lawsuit
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
MILAN Feb 18 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Tuesday its UK unit had reached an agreement to buy Britain's Probability Plc for 17.5 million pounds ($29 million) in an all-cash deal.
In a statement, the company said the acquisition, which valued the British mobile gaming company at 0.5 pounds per share, would be completed by mid-2014.
Shares in Probability were indicated up 46 percent in pre-opening trade.
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
April 28 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd :