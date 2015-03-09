MILAN, March 9 Shares in Italy's GTECH will be delisted from the Milan bourse on April 2, the lottery group's CFO Alberto Fornaro said on Monday in a conference call on results.

GTECH expects to complete its acquisition of U.S. International Game Technology on April 7 and plans to list the merged group on the New York stock exchange.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)