MILAN, July 30 Italian gaming group GTECH on Tuesday reported a 5.2 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, slightly above expectations, and reiterated its guidance for the full year.

The group said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended June rose to 273.1 million euros ($361.88 million) from 259.7 million euros the previous year. Revenues rose 2.6 percent to 762 million euros.

The results compare with mean forecasts for an EBITDA of 268.6 million euros and revenues of 763.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)