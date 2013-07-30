MILAN, July 30 Italian gaming group GTECH
on Tuesday reported a 5.2 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings, slightly above expectations, and
reiterated its guidance for the full year.
The group said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended June rose
to 273.1 million euros ($361.88 million) from 259.7 million
euros the previous year. Revenues rose 2.6 percent to 762
million euros.
The results compare with mean forecasts for an EBITDA of
268.6 million euros and revenues of 763.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)