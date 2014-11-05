UPDATE 1-BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
MILAN Nov 5 Italian lottery group GTECH said on Wednesday it had entered a $2.6 billion five-year senior facilities agreement with a syndicate of 20 banks.
The agreement provides for a $1.4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH Corporation and an 850 million euro ($1.06 billion) multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH SpA.
Georgia Worldwide Plc, the newly formed holding company that will combine GTECH and U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology, will be able to borrow under both facilities, GTECH added.
The U.S. dollar credit facility will be increased to $1.5 billion after the takeover of IGT by GTECH is completed.
The bank syndicate will be led by J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca, GTECH said. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Donald Trump's top advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.