MILAN Nov 5 Italian lottery group GTECH said on Wednesday it had entered a $2.6 billion five-year senior facilities agreement with a syndicate of 20 banks.

The agreement provides for a $1.4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH Corporation and an 850 million euro ($1.06 billion) multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH SpA.

Georgia Worldwide Plc, the newly formed holding company that will combine GTECH and U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology, will be able to borrow under both facilities, GTECH added.

The U.S. dollar credit facility will be increased to $1.5 billion after the takeover of IGT by GTECH is completed.

The bank syndicate will be led by J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca, GTECH said. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)