MILAN Dec 24 Italian betting technology group
GTECH will book charges of 34.7 million euros ($47.6
million) in 2013 as a result of a settlement of tax disputes
with Italy's Tax Agency, the company said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the company previously called Lottomatica,
said it had already set aside 6.3 million euros in provisions
for the disputes which relate to various issue including its
corporate reorganisation started in 2006.
GTECH reiterated it believed it had not violated any law but
has agreed to settle, "taking into account the lengthy legal
process to resolve such controversies, the related costs that
further disputes would create, and the uncertainty of their
outcomes".
GTECH, one of the world's largest lottery operators, had
booked another 30 million euros provision for a settlement with
the Italian authorities over litigation concerning its machine
gaming business in the third quarter of this year.
($1=0.7296 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)