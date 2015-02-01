(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Feb 1 Egypt's Global Telecom (GTH) will
sell a 51 percent stake in Djezzy for $2.6 billion while keeping
operational control of the Algerian mobile operator, Global said
in a statement on Sunday.
The sale to the Algerian National Investment Fund (FNI) is
the result of a deal reached last April between GTH's Russian
parent firm Vimpelcom and Algeria to end a dispute over the
country's moves to nationalise Djezzy.
Despite holding less than 51 percent of the company, GTH,
formerly known as Orascom Telecom, will continue to exercise
operational control over Djezzy through a shareholder agreement
that creates a public-private partnership, the statement from
GTH and Vimpelcom said.
"The deal, on a group level, also releases significant cash
amounts to GTH and Vimpelcom to pay down gross debt," Jo Lunder,
chief executive of Vimpelcom, said in the statement.
Global Telecom's shares were up 5.4 percent on the Egyptian
stock exchange at 0840 GMT at 4.90 Egyptian pounds.
Once known as Orascom Telecom Algeria, Djezzy was a prized
asset which Vimpelcom bought in 2010 from Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris as part of a more than $6 billion deal as it aimed to
diversify outside of Russia.
Algeria that year made moves to nationalise Djezzy, hitting
the business with back tax claims and restrictions on imports
and foreign exchange transactions, creating uncertainty that has
weighed on Vimpelcom's shares.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason
Neely)