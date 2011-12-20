MUMBAI GTL group companies, including GTL Ltd (GTL.NS) and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS), have received final approval from lenders for restructuring loans worth 160 billion rupees, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

GTL Ltd's 14 lenders include State Bank of India (SBI.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L).

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A GTL spokesman declined to comment.

Last year, GTL Infrastructure struck a deal to take over the telecom tower business of Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS), which would have created a company with an enterprise value of $11 billion. The deal collapsed when the companies failed to agree on terms.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)