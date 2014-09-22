BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
PARIS, Sept 22 A 5.4 percent stake in Gaztransport and Technigaz (GTT), representing 2 million shares, is being sold through a share placement, with Societe Generale acting as sole bookrunner on the deal, the bank said on Monday.
SocGen said the offer, an accelerated bookbuilding, was being priced at 47.15-48.60 euros a share, with a potential size for the deal at around 100 million euros($123 million). It did not mention which shareholder was selling the stake.
GTT, which makes hull linings for LNG tankers and was taken public earlier this year, is 40 percent-owned by gas and power group GDF Suez. (1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.