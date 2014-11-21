BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Guangdong Advertising Co Ltd
* Says adjusts shares private placement plan, to issue 17.14 million shares at 24.94 yuan (4.0722 US dollar) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11JO8aP
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)