BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
May 30 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd
* Says Chairwoman Gan Weimin resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nyf79v
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment