BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
Oct 22 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 606.7 percent y/y at 827.6 million yuan (135.28 million US dollar)
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction