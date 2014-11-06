China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says independent director Zhou Canhong is investigated by securities regulator for alleged short swing trading
* Says Zhou has tendered resignation on Oct 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Aof2UO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.