BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 GUANGDONG QTONE EDUCATION CO., LTD:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.58 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015 Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kRVid
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.