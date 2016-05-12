May 12 GUANGDONG QTONE EDUCATION CO., LTD:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.58 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015 Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

(Beijing Headline News)