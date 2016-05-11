May 11 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co., Ltd.:

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.95 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 17

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

