BRIEF-TDC Q1 EBITDA ex-items DKK 2.13 billion, slightly above expectations
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS; EBITDA > DKK 8.2BN; EFCF: STABLE OR MODERATE GROWTH; DPS: DKK 1.05
Jan 23 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi
* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 4.03 billion yuan ($647.09 million)
* Says its shares to resume trade on Jan 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GGvpzo; bit.ly/1CY6fpV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS; EBITDA > DKK 8.2BN; EFCF: STABLE OR MODERATE GROWTH; DPS: DKK 1.05
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.