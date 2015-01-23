Jan 23 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 4.03 billion yuan ($647.09 million)

* Says its shares to resume trade on Jan 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GGvpzo; bit.ly/1CY6fpV

