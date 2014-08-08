Italy - Factors to watch on April 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Aug 8 Guangdong Guanghong Holdings Co Ltd
* Says adjusts selling price of Guangzhou Pan Yu Jiaxing Food Co to no lower than 120.3 million yuan (19.54 million US dollar) from 140 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oo9t1D
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment