Aug 8 Guangdong Guanghong Holdings Co Ltd

* Says adjusts selling price of Guangzhou Pan Yu Jiaxing Food Co to no lower than 120.3 million yuan (19.54 million US dollar) from 140 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oo9t1D

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)