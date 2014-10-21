RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Oct 21 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 150.38 percent y/y at 1.55 billion yuan (253.31 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uxZiGl
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1189 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)