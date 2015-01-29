Jan 29 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan ($240.14 million) in natural gas projects in 2015

* Says plans investment totalling 11.8 billion yuan in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ErP7wI; bit.ly/1yQgayn

