BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Guangxia (Yinchuan) Industry :
* Says it to change name to Ningxia Western Venture Industrial Co., Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znaU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months