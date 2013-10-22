BRIEF-Opthea Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising
Oct 22 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 28.99 percent y/y at 558.6 million yuan ($92 million)


* Holista to supply medical-grade collagen made from skins of disease-free Australian sheep to Keneric Medical
* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo