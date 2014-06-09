BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter says unfreeze of shares
* Says 29.1 percent stake of shares in co held by top shareholder Chengdu Tianxing Instrument & Meter Group Co Ltd were unfrozen, on April 20
June 9 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 34 million shares at 18.8 yuan per share in private placement, raising up to 639.2 million yuan ($102.44 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on June 10
April 24 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :