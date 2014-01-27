Jan 27 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up about 100-150 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.13 billion yuan ($186.8 million) previous year

* Says profit surges on higher sales due to rolling out new models

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cuc46v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)