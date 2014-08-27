BRIEF-Hongda High-Tech Holding sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could fall up to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could fall up to 30 percent, or to be 38.7 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan
Aug 27 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says gets local government approval to issue up to 6 billion yuan(976.72 million US dollar) A-share convertible bonds
* Extended stay america announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares