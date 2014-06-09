BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter says unfreeze of shares
* Says 29.1 percent stake of shares in co held by top shareholder Chengdu Tianxing Instrument & Meter Group Co Ltd were unfrozen, on April 20
June 9 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves project to upgrade Trumpchi GS5, total investment 994 million yuan ($159.30 million)
