(Corrects first paragraph to show company expects industry sales to rise 5 pct in 2012, not its own sales)

GUANGZHOU, China Nov 21 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, China's No.6 domestic automaker, expects automobile sales in China to rise about 5 percent next year, its president, Zeng Qinghong, said on Monday.

The company expected its own volume increase to be faster than the growth rate for the overall Chinese automobile industry in 2012, Zeng told reporters.

Affected by Beijing's withdrawal of stimulus policies for auto consumption and the disruption of auto parts supply to its joint-ventures by an earthquake in Japan earlier this year, Guangzhou Automobile reported a 26 percent fall in first-half net profit to 1.72 billion yuan ($270.64 million).

"Macro-economic controls are likely to continue next year and there are no signs of relaxation," he said of China's economic policy.

Guangzhou Automobile is a Chinese partner of Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

