BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
May 6 GUANGZHOU DONGHUA ENTERPRISE CO.LTD.:
* Says the company name changed to Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co., Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3hHesm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S