BEIJING, Sept 25 Liu Zijing, a former president
of Guangzhou Airport Authority (GAA), is being investigated for
"suspected grave disciplinary violations", China's anti-graft
watchdog said on Friday.
No details of the nature of Liu's suspected violations were
available in a brief statement posted on the website of the
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
GAA is the parent of the Guangzhou Baiyun International
Airport Co. GAA executives could not be reached for
comment immediately.
As part of its anti-graft drive, Beijing has targeted 26
major state-owned firms for inspections this year, including
China National Petroleum Corporation, Sinopec Group
and China National Offshore Oil Corp.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)